Suspect in Fatal Shooting Leaps to Death From I-10 Bridge

    Authorities in San Antonio say a gunman fatally shot a man and wounded a woman before jumping to his death hours later from an Interstate 10 bridge.

    The Bexar County sheriff's office said in a statement Sunday that deputies responded Saturday evening to a shooting at the gated entrance to a housing development.

    A man found on the ground beside a vehicle was pronounced dead and a woman inside had been shot and was taken to a hospital with what authorities describe as injuries that aren't life threatening.

    Authorities say the suspect was found early Sunday on Interstate 10. They say hours of negotiations with the man ensued but he ultimately jumped from the bridge just northwest of downtown.

    The identities of the three people have not been released.

