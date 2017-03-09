A man was taken into custody after a nearly four hour standoff with police in the town of Godley, Texas (March 9, 2017).

A man is in custody and recovering at the hospital after engaging in a shootout with police during a nearly four hour standoff in Godley, a city in Johnson County, Thursday night.

The situation began around 6:00 p.m. in the 400 block of East Godley Avenue when witnesses reported a man was shooting a gun in the area.

Members of the Godley Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff and the Cleburne Police SWAT Team all responded.

Police attempted to negotiate with the suspect, but that ended when the man started shooting at police.

The man was armed with a shotgun and other guns, according to a press released from the Godley Police Department.

Officers returned fire and the man ran back inside the house, said police.

After several hours, communication with the suspect stopped and police sent in a remote controlled tracking vehicle with a camera inside the house.

The camera showed the suspect was inside, huddled in the fetal position on the floor, according to the Johnson County Sheriff's Department.

SWAT Team members entered the home and found the suspect suffering from gunshot wounds.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Michael Ward Seddon, was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Tarrant County for treatment.

Seddon will remain under guard by Johnson County deputies until he is ready to be released.

No one else was injured during the incident.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.