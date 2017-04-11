Suspect Charged with Capital Murder in Fort Worth Shooting

James Earnest Floyd Jr. was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of 69-year-old John Porter at his Fort Worth home.

An arrest warrant has been issued for James Earnest Floyd Jr., 50, for the murder of 69-year-old John Porter inside his Fort Worth home.

Floyd was named a person of interest shortly after the robbery and shooting March 28.

According to the warrant, Floyd was in the neighborhood that day visiting a man he'd met online and with whom he was having a sexual relationship.

Porter and his wife, Diane Porter, 69, were shot at their home on Cool Spring Drive, and Floyd allegedly stole their vehicle, which was later discovered near Floyd's home in Terrell.

Diane Floyd is still recovering from her injuries.

Floyd is jailed in Dallas on an unrelated kidnapping charge and parole violation.

He is also considered a person of interest in a case out of DeSoto, where another man survived being shot in the head.