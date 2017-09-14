Survivor of Plano Mass Shooting Remains Hospitalized

Plano police say eight people have been killed inside a Plano home along West Spring Creek Parkway. Officers say they shot and killed the suspected gunman when they arrived on scene, Sunday September 10, 2017

A woman who survived a mass shooting at a Plano home Sunday that left eight victims dead remains hospitalized.

Carly Shockey is in stable but serious condition, her family said.

In a statement, the Shockey family tells NBC 5:

"We would like to thank everyone for their concern and prayers for our loved one, Carly. Our hearts are heavy for the families affected by this senseless tragedy. Carly is in stable, but serious condition. This is the beginning of a very long recovery journey for both Carly and our family. We ask that you please respect our privacy as we focus all of our family's energy on helping Carly recover. At this time, please join us in supporting all the families and friends who have been impacted, and honoring the memory of these young lives that were tragically taken away."

Eight victims were shot and killed during a football watch party at a home on West Spring Creek Parkway in Plano.

The suspected shooter, Spencer Hight, was the estranged husband of one of the victims, Meredith Hight.

Hight was shot and killed by a responding police officer.

Plano police said they expected to clear the scene Thursday evening.