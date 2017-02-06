Police are searching for four people who broke into an East Dallas home, and it was all caught on camera.

Police are searching for four people who broke into an East Dallas home, and it was all caught on camera.

Daniel Marks says his girlfriend was asleep in an upstairs bedroom when surveillance cameras captured clear images of the four walking through the home in the 4000 block of Rosewood.

One burglar was carrying a handgun.

Nobody was injured, but Marks says thousands of dollars worth of electronics were taken.

Breaking Remains Identified as Missing College Student Zuzu Verk

"I feel like we did most things right, you know. We have cameras, we leave lights on, we have lights all up the driveway, and our front tenant has lights on as well," Marks said. "I felt like we weren't going to be victims of this and then it happened."

Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas Police.