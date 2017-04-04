Dr. Donald Ozumba, who was arrested on charges of sexual assault, worked as a team physician for sports teams, including Rockwall-Heath, Cedar Hill, and the University of Dallas. There are no allegations against Ozumba involving minors.

NBC 5 has obtained new information involving a Collin County surgeon accused of sexually assaulting two of his patients.

Dr. Donald Okechukwu Ozumba volunteered with and had access to North Texas student athletes.

Ozumba was a volunteer team physician for the Rockwall Heath High School football team for eight years.

However, none of the allegations leveled against the doctor at this time involve minors.

In the small community of Heath near Rockwall, there is some concern about any physical contact Ozumba may have had with student athletes at the high school from 2005 to 2013.

“It was a scary think to hear it had a connection with our hometown,” said Whitney Berry.

Ozumba is accused of sexually assaulting two women patients at his McKinney medical office.

One alleged assault happened in August 2016.

A woman reported the alleged assault during a sonogram for a physical disability two days later.

She told detectives she was “embarrassed and thought she should have known better about what to do during the incident,” according to the affidavit.

It is unclear what, if anything, happened in that case.

The second alleged assault happened last Tuesday.

Both women say Ozumba repeatedly touched their privates.

In this latest case, a woman told police Ozumba also sent her a message online after her appointment asking her what “her favorite part of the procedure was.”

Ozumba specializes in sports medicine.

According to web pages detailing his professional experience, Ozumba reports working as a team physician for professional and high school sports teams including Rockwall Heath High School, Cedar Hill High School and the University of Dallas.

NBC 5 reached out to the schools.

A spokesman for the University of Dallas says they have no record of Ozumba working as a team doctor but says it's possible some athletes may have gone to an orthopedic group of physicians he may have been a part of.

A spokesperson for Cedar Hill ISD says Ozumba was never employed by the district but rather volunteered with school trainers and attended about four high school football games but did not treat students.

A spokesperson for Rockwall Heath says Ozumba was never employed by the district but was one of three volunteer team doctors for the football team from 2005 to 2013. The district adds he was only used sporadically.

Neither Cedar Hill nor Rockwall Heath representatives would say if they are working with investigators in the current investigation.

NBC 5 tried speaking directly with the doctor who is out on bond, but his family refused an interview.

When asked about his work with high school athletes, a family spokesperson released the same statement they released on Monday saying:

"We flatly deny each and every false allegation and are confident that the legal system will vindicate Dr. Ozumba. We appreciate the support from our local and global community."

Ozumba is charged with two counts of felony sexual assault.

Investigators are encouraging anyone who feels like they are a victim of Ozumba to contact Det. Grounds at 972-547-2727 or jgrounds@mckinneytexas.org.