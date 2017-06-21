Summer Electricity Demands Could Set New Records in Texas

With more triple digit days expected this summer than the last two, the demand for electricity this summer could set new records across Texas.

With more triple digit days expected this summer than the last two, the demand for electricity this summer could set new records across Texas.

“We are anticipating peak demand probably again hitting new records.” said Robbie Searcy, with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas in Austin.

The state set a peak record on August 11, 2016, when demand exceeded 71,000 megawatts for the first time.

But that record may be broken this year.

“ERCOT does expect to have sufficient generation to keep up with what we’re anticipating to be another record summer demand,” said Searcy.

“We could see some tight days if we see some extreme temperatures with high levels of outages particularly in areas where the system is a little bit tighter than others,” said Searcy, “We don’t anticipate seeing those kind of problems in the DFW area.”

Oncor Electric Delivery keeps an eye on the extended forecast, trying to anticipate where problems might occur.

“We preposition equipment, we can preposition crews depending on what the weather outlook, 7 to 10 day weather outlook looks like so we can have personnel and equipment in place in case issues occur.” said Oncor spokesman Geoff Bailey.

After getting a new air conditioner installed, Dallas homeowner Paula Corrigan isn’t worried.

“Now that I have a new air conditioner I am totally prepared for summer.” said Corrigan, “now my house will be cool everywhere, not just here or there.”