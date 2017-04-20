Subscription Boxes Can Help Feed Your Faith | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Subscription Boxes Can Help Feed Your Faith

By Wayne Carter

    Subscription gift box services started out as book or wine of the month clubs, but now you can get just about anything sent in monthly installments with a surprise gift inside.

    One of the most popular boxes out there has to do with faith and religion.

    In our series "Beyond Belief" about faith in Texas, NBC 5 Responds looks at those faith based boxes and what you get for your money.

    Several subscription companies sent us samples of their boxes full of encouragement and inspiration.

    We expected prayers but not all the items that appeal to your senses. Oils, potpourri, soap, even music came with these boxes.

    A lot of them were just fliers and stickers – a piece of paper with an encouraging phrase.

    "My Christmas Crate" has a ton of stocking stuffers for those who want to enjoy Christmas year-round.

    The box from "Blessed and Loved" immediately hit not just my senses but my memory. It came with a scarf. I lost my grandmother two weeks ago and she wore scarves. It's nice, because it came at a time when I'm dealing with remembering her. It's an unexpected reminder of her.

    It gave me a moment that's hard to put a price tag on.

    That may be just what you're getting with these subscription boxes. You're not buying the products, rather you're buying something entering your life just when you may need it.

    If you want to check out the subscription boxes for yourself, these are the ones we sampled:

    Magickal Folk

    Loved + Blessed

    My Christmas Crate

    Faithbox

