Study Shows Child Maltreatment Prevention Working in Texas

Child maltreatment services in Texas are successfully preventing child abuse cases, according to a new study.

A report from the the University of Texas at Austin says child maltreatment prevention in the state is successful.

The study, conducted by the Texas Institute for Child and Family Wellbeing at UT Austin, compiled seven years of data to show the positive effects of state services aimed at preventing child abuse on the number of child abuse cases.

Results of the study showed only three percent of families who received services through child maltreatment prevention programs had later cases of child abuse filed.

Before the study, "the broader and long-term effectiveness of prevention services was largely unknown," said Monica Faulkner, director of the institute. "Our analysis shows that prevention works."

Researchers gathered data from two statewide programs, Prevention and Early Intervention and Services to At-Risk Youth. Of the three percent of families reported with later cases of mistreatment, neglectful supervision was the most common offense.

"Preventing maltreatment is the best investment for Texas," said Faulkner. "Child maltreatment has a human cost for children, families and communities that seeps into virtually every part of society."

STAR and PEI are both part of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and provide family counseling, parenting classes and home visitation to Texas families.