Student Finds Bone in Field on the Way to School: APD
    NBC 5 News
    Arlington police investigate after a child discovered possible human remains.

    Police are investigating after a student found a bone in a field Friday morning and brought it to school in Arlington.

    According to Arlington Police Spokesman Chris Cook, the student found the bone on his way to Ousley Junior High School at about 7:45 a.m. in a field near the intersection of southeast Green Oaks Boulevard and South Collins Street.

    Once police were notified, officers searched an adjacent field where they found additional bones they believe to be human.

    The medical examiner is at the scene with police.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

