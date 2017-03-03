Police are investigating after a student found a bone in a field Friday morning and brought it to school in Arlington.

According to Arlington Police Spokesman Chris Cook, the student found the bone on his way to Ousley Junior High School at about 7:45 a.m. in a field near the intersection of southeast Green Oaks Boulevard and South Collins Street.

Once police were notified, officers searched an adjacent field where they found additional bones they believe to be human.

The medical examiner is at the scene with police.

