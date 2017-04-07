Storm Debris Collection Continues In Areas Impacted By Recent Severe Weather | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Storm Debris Collection Continues In Areas Impacted By Recent Severe Weather

In Lewisville, which was hit by one of three tornadoes on March 29, residents have one week to have debris hauled away

By Ben Russell

    It has been just over a week since strong storms, including three tornadoes confirmed by the National Weather Service, tore through North Texas in the early morning hours of March 29.

    In that time, those who sustained damage to their property have been picking up the pieces.

    That includes Tom Hanson, of Lewisville, who lost several large tree limbs and a portion of his roof.

    “I’ve lived 62 years and this is the first tornado that I’ve really been in,” Hanson said this week.

    Hanson spoke while standing beside a giant pile of debris at his curb, placed there in anticipation of a special collection period established by the city.

    Between Monday, April 3 and Friday, April 14 Waste Management, city crews and trucks contracted by the city will make repeated rounds through neighborhoods impacted by the tornado to haul debris piles away.

    According to the city, debris must be placed street-side and not in an alley, and it must be clearly accessible with no vehicles parked in front of the debris pile. A web page dedicated to the special collection period has additional information.

    In Fort Worth, city crews “have been out in force” since the March 29 storm to address debris and damage, according to a city web page.

