Look Up: 3 Things to Look for Friday Night

Friday night, you will be able to see the Snow Moon, a lunar eclipse and the New Year Comet.

When to Look Up:

The penumbral lunar eclipse can be seen this evening as the moon is rising. The first 40 minutes of the eclipse may not be visible.

A penumbral eclipse is when the Earth passes between the moon and sun. The light from the sun is blocked, casting a shadow on the moon.

The moon will first enter the earth's shadow at 4:32 p.m., the eclipse peaks at 6:47 p.m. and ends at about 8:55 p.m. Look towards the eastern horizon to find the moon.

New Year Comet:

After the eclipse, the New Year Comet will make its closest pass to earth since 2011. The comet will be visible early Saturday (Feb. 11) morning. A telescope or binoculars are recommended for viewing. The comet will have a greenish hue to it.

What's a Snow Moon?



Every month has a full moon and every moon has a nickname. Across the country, February is usually the snowiest month (including here in North Texas). So, the Native Americans called the February full moon, the snow moon.