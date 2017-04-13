Steelers Owner Dan Rooney Dies, Jerry Jones Reacts

Steelers owner Dan Rooney holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Steelers won Super Bowl XL at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on February 5, 2006. Rooney, who succeeded his father and Steelers founder, Art, as team president and rose to become one of the most influential and beloved owners in sports, died Thursday at the age of 84.

The NFL has lost a legend. Dan Rooney is dead at the age of 84.

Dan Rooney's dad, Art, founded the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1933.

Rooney worked for the club as a waterboy at the age of 12. He worked for the club starting in 1955 and served as the Steelers' general manager from 1975 to 2003.

Rooney led the NFL's diversity efforts, known as the "Rooney Rule." It was created in 2003, required teams to interview minorities for head coaching vacancies and senior football operations jobs. The rule was expanded in 2016 to include women for executive openings.

Dallas Cowboys are one of many in the NFL community reacting to the passing of a league legend.

Statement from Jerry Jones on Dan Rooney:

“This is a sad day for anyone who has had an association with the NFL. Whether it be fans, players, coaches, broadcast personnel, media, team owners or club employees, Dan Rooney’s influence touched us all—and made all of our lives better.



