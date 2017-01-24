The Dallas Entrepreneurship Center will open new locations in South Dallas. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017)

Dallas-Fort Worth is synonymous with big business. There are 21 Fortune 500 companies that call Texas home.

North Texas is also one of the top 10 regions for start-up companies. As the economy is expanding, so are ideas about how to grow and build businesses in Dallas-Fort Worth.

The Dallas Entrepreneur Center, which is an innovator hub for start-up companies, will open four new locations in South Dallas. The new locations include the Red Bird Mall, Fair Park, a satellite campus in University of Texas in Dallas, and Paul Quinn College.