Start-Up Scene Moving to South Dallas with New Center
Start-Up Scene Moving to South Dallas with New Center

By Courtney Gilmore

    The Dallas Entrepreneurship Center will open new locations in South Dallas. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017)

    Dallas-Fort Worth is synonymous with big business. There are 21 Fortune 500 companies that call Texas home.

    North Texas is also one of the top 10 regions for start-up companies. As the economy is expanding, so are ideas about how to grow and build businesses in Dallas-Fort Worth.

    The Dallas Entrepreneur Center, which is an innovator hub for start-up companies, will open four new locations in South Dallas. The new locations include the Red Bird Mall, Fair Park, a satellite campus in University of Texas in Dallas, and Paul Quinn College.

    Published at 6:32 AM CST on Jan 24, 2017

