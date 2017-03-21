Chase Resumes After Suspected Burglar Fires at Police, Stops on U.S. 75 | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Chase Resumes After Suspected Burglar Fires at Police, Stops on U.S. 75

    Police said a chase has resumed after a person suspected of burglarizing a Richardson Lamborghini dealership fired at officers, fled and briefly stopped on U.S. 75 Tuesday morning.

    Richardson police said they responded to an alarm at Lamborghini Dallas in the 600 block of South Central Expressway at about 3:30 a.m.

    Police said the suspected burglar fired at the responding officers and then fled the scene.

    The suspected burglar then led officers on a chase north on U.S. 75 into McKinney. McKinney police said the person stopped near U.S. 380 sat barricaded in a vehicle until about 5:30 a.m.

    Police said they fired a projectile at the suspected burglar's vehicle. The person then resumed driving north on U.S. 75.

    No injured have been reported.

    Both directions of U.S. 75 were shut down near U.S. 380 during the standoff. The southbound lanes reopened just before 5:30 a.m.

    Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago
