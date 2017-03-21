Springs Brings Persian New Year | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Springs Brings Persian New Year

By Deborah Ferguson

    We all said "Happy New Year" back on Jan. 1. For Persians in North Texas, though, it's just now the New Year.

    For Persians in North Texas, though, it's just now the New Year. One family's celebration is "something good."

    Norwuz, the Persian new year, is welcomed on the first day of spring every year.

    Families came together last night to celebrate a season of new life and wishing for good luck in the year ahead.

    The Nowruz celebration always includes a table set with seven items that symbolize themes such as rebirth, love or health.

    Courtney Radcliffe emailed iSee@nbcdfw.com pictures of the celebration at her in-laws' home in Fort Worth.

    Tell Me Something Good airs every weekday morning on NBC 5.

