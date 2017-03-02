Spring Home Selling Season Expected to Be Strong

March is the start of the spring home selling season, and North Texas experts expect a very busy spring. There's still a short supply of homes for sale, and some older neighborhoods are getting total makeover.

Real estate blogger Candy Evans who writes “Candy’s Dirt” said inventory is improving, but still tight compared with demand which keeps prices rising.

“We’re seeing some inventory out there, but I think our market is going to be at least as robust this spring as it was last spring and last spring it was crazy,” she said.

Evans spoke to a mortgage bankers group Thursday. Rising interest rates are another part of the home buying equation.

“To put a pin point on it is hard to do, but I don’t see anything happening this year that’s going to take homebuyers completely out of the market,” said Nick Marascia with Prime Lending.

Still, those rising rates could push buyers to act sooner rather than wait for more rate and property value increases.

Tear down of older, small homes to replace them with big one ones is a growing practice in some close to downtown Dallas neighborhoods like Midway Hollow near Midway Road and Northwest Highway.

Pat Cook lives in a Midway Hollow corner house his parents purchased new in 1950. Across the street in one direction is a big, new home listed for sale at $995,000. Across the street in another direction is an old house listed for rent at $1200 a month.

Cook said he has received dozens of offers to sell his home which is not even on the market.

“Post cards, hand-written letters, this kind of stuff. All you have to do is call them,” he said.

The demand and rising prices make it difficult for some first-time buyers to afford homes in traditionally middle-class neighborhoods like Midway Hollow.

“Maybe they can’t afford a home that’s been fixed up,” Marascia said. “There’s opportunity for people to buy homes and renovate them all at the same time in neighborhoods that maybe are appreciating.”

Cook said he hopes the neighborhood keeps a balance of improved older homes and the big new ones.

“There’s a lot of memories, but with the houses, some of them almost disintegrating, it would probably be a good thing to rebuild the neighborhood,” he said.

May is the best time to list a home according to the real estate website Zillow.

Friday, the site reported that homes listed from May 1 to 15 sold nine days faster and for $2,400 more on average.