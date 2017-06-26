Southwest Passenger Tries to Open Emergency Exit in Flight | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Southwest Passenger Tries to Open Emergency Exit in Flight

    Terrance Franklin

    A Southwest Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Houston was forced to make an emergency landing after a woman tried to open an emergency exit door, passengers say.

    Southwest flight 4519 landed safely in Corpus Christi Sunday afternoon.

    The pilot made the decision to land after flight attendants warned of a potential threat in the cabin, the Dallas-based airline said.

    A female off-duty officer managed to restrain the woman until the plane could land, passengers said. Authorities in Corpus Christi met the aircraft at the gate and escorted the woman off the plane.

    The FBI was called to investigate the incident, KRIS-TV reported.

