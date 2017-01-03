Southwest Flight from Texas to Florida Forced to Land After Pressurization Issue | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
NBC_OTS_DFW

Texas News

News from around the state of Texas

Southwest Flight from Texas to Florida Forced to Land After Pressurization Issue

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    A Southwest Airlines flight from Texas to Florida was forced to land after a pressurization issue Monday night, the Dallas-based airline said. (Published 22 minutes ago)

    A Southwest Airlines flight from San Antonio to Orlando, Florida was forced to land after a pressurization issue Monday night, the Dallas-based airline said.

    All 133 passengers on board Southwest flight 3556 exited the aircraft safely at Jacksonville International Airport shortly before midnight.

    A passenger told NBC News the plane was flying through a storm near Orlando when the oxygen masks dropped. He said the plane felt warm and he could smell smoke.

    In a statement, a Southwest spokesman said the flight was diverted to address a pressurization issue. The plane was taken out of service for an inspection.

    Passengers boarded a different plane and continued onto Orlando, arriving at about 1:30 a.m.

    Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices