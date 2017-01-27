Southeast Texas Amber Alert Canceled, Boy Found Safe

A 2-year-old Southeast Texas boy is found safe Friday and two people — including the boy's mother — are arrested after the child was reportedly kidnapped. (Published Friday, Jan. 27, 2017)

A 2-year-old Southeast Texas boy was found safe Friday and two people — including the boy's mother — were arrested after the child was reportedly kidnapped.

La Marque police issued an Amber Alert Thursday night after the child was taken from his home, where he was in the custody of his grandmother.

The Amber Alert was canceled after the boy was found at about 1 a.m. Friday.

"If it was not for the Amber Alert and the media, I would not have this baby back," the boy's grandmother said. "Thank you to everyone that worked so diligently to bring him safe where he belongs."

Police said they also arrested the boy's mother, 18-year-old Hailey Richter, and the mother's boyfriend, 21-year-old Zikeyas McCullum.

No further details have been released.