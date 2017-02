Authorities said a semitrailer tipped onto its side, blocking multiple lanes of Interstate 35E Wednesday morning.

Dallas County Sheriff's deputies said they responded to a call about the overturned truck on southbound I-35E near Riverfront Boulevard at about 3 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

As of 4:30 a.m., all southbound lanes of I-35E remain closed between Riverfront and Colorado boulevards.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.