Southbound I-35E Closed for HAZMAT Spill | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Southbound I-35E Closed for HAZMAT Spill

By Cody Lillich

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Southbound I-35E Closed for HAZMAT Spill

    All southbound lanes of Interstate 35E south of Denton are closed due to a spill involving hazardous materials.

    The southbound entrance ramps from Mayhill Road and Loop 288 are also closed.

    The closure is expected to last several hours.

    According to officials with the 35Express project, the following detours will be in place:

    • Eastbound Post Oak Drive traffic will take the southbound frontage road to Corinth Parkway, use the southbound to northbound U-turn and take the northbound frontage road to Post Oak Drive.
    • Westbound Post Oak Drive traffic will take the northbound frontage road, turn left onto Mayhill Road, turn left onto the southbound frontage road and continue to Post Oak Drive.


      Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 16 minutes ago

      Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

      • Download the App

        Available for IOS and Android
      Connect With Us
      AdChoices