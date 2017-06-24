Southbound I-35E Closed for HAZMAT Spill

All southbound lanes of Interstate 35E south of Denton are closed due to a spill involving hazardous materials.

The southbound entrance ramps from Mayhill Road and Loop 288 are also closed.

The closure is expected to last several hours.

According to officials with the 35Express project, the following detours will be in place:

Eastbound Post Oak Drive traffic will take the southbound frontage road to Corinth Parkway, use the southbound to northbound U-turn and take the northbound frontage road to Post Oak Drive.

Westbound Post Oak Drive traffic will take the northbound frontage road, turn left onto Mayhill Road, turn left onto the southbound frontage road and continue to Post Oak Drive.



