Son Suspected in Father's Death in Plano

Plano police are looking for a man suspected in his own father's death.

Police say 28-year-old Kenneth Alleman Midgley II is wanted in the murder of his father who is also named Kenneth Alleman Midgley.

Police were called at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 4700 block of Nocona Drive in Plano. They discovered the father dead.

The son is believed to be driving a four-door charcoal colored 2009 GMC Sierra 2500HD with Texas license plate BVL 5331. He is described as 5'7", 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police have not released how the father died or why the son is suspected.