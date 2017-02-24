Cleburne Son Shoots Parents, In Custody

A son shoots his mother and stepfather in Cleburne and is arrested in Grand Prairie.

An Orange, Texas man is in custody after allegedly shooting his mother in the head and striking his stepfather.

At 8:19 a.m. on Feb. 24, a 57-year-old woman called Cleburne Police Department to report she had been shot in the head by her son, Shawn Michael Huffaker. She also informed police her husband had been struck in the head with a gun.

After the incident, Huffaker left in a car. Police gave a description of Huffaker and his car to surrounding agencies. About an hour and a half after the original police call, he was located and arrested on Beltline Road in Grand Prairie.

Huffaker's mother was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and her husband was treated at the scene and later released.

Police do not know the motive of the shooting yet.