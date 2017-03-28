Something Good: A Reminder to Stop and Sit

Cheri Forman captures a picture of her granddaughters sitting on their travel potties and enjoying nature on her property in Decatur.

Sometimes you just have to slow down and take a minute to enjoy nature.

And, we get a reminder of that in today's "Tell Me Something Good" picture from Cheri Forman.

The picture shows Cheri's granddaughters taking in a nice spring afternoon at the Forman property in the Slidell/Greenwood area.

Yes, the girls are sitting on their travel potties, but in this simple moment comes a reminder for us all: sometimes, we just gotta sit back, enjoy the beauty around us and the people who are with us.

Thank you, Cheri, for sharing the moment.

Got "something good" to share? Send your picture and information to iSee@nbcdw.com.