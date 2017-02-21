Something Good: Plano Fire Rescue Honors Its Best | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Something Good: Plano Fire Rescue Honors Its Best

By Deborah Ferguson

    Don Becker, a firefighter in Plano, was honored as the 2016 Firefighter of the Year Saturday night.

    Plano Fire Rescue honored its best at an awards banquet Saturday night.

    The highest honor, Firefighter of the Year, went to Don Becker.

    In the nomination form a colleague wrote, "Don clearly loves the fire service and will spend hours talking strategy and tactics with anyone who will listen."

    Becker has been a firefighter for more than three decades. As he stepped up to receive reward, colleagues called out "Goon! Goon!", a nickname given to him 34 years ago because of his size.

    Fire Chief Sam Greif, Assistant. Chiefs Chris Biggerstaff and Danny Burks handed out awards to about a dozen other members of PFR.

    Published 2 hours ago

