Something Good: Plano Fire Rescue Honors Its Best

Don Becker, a firefighter in Plano, was honored as the 2016 Firefighter of the Year Saturday night.

The highest honor, Firefighter of the Year, went to Don Becker.

In the nomination form a colleague wrote, "Don clearly loves the fire service and will spend hours talking strategy and tactics with anyone who will listen."

Becker has been a firefighter for more than three decades. As he stepped up to receive reward, colleagues called out "Goon! Goon!", a nickname given to him 34 years ago because of his size.

Fire Chief Sam Greif, Assistant. Chiefs Chris Biggerstaff and Danny Burks handed out awards to about a dozen other members of PFR.