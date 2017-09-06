Some in Irma's Path Seek Refuge in North Texas

Some of those in the path of Hurricane Irma are seeking refuge with family in North Texas. Those family members eagerly awaited loved ones at DFW Airport on Wednesday September 6, 2017.

Those family members eagerly awaited loved ones at DFW Airport on Wednesday.

“I’m relieved that she’s coming home,” said Kevin Fischer.

Fischer was in Terminal C waiting on his wife who had been visiting her parents in Puerto Rico.

She was on the last flight bound for DFW out of San Juan.

Karen Maytan waited for her mother-in-law to arrive from Miami as well.

Her mother was also on her way to North Texas from her home in Homestead, Florida.

“Andrew came through in 1992 and it was hard and I just don’t want them there by themselves,” Maytan.

Allison Findlay also arrived on the Miami flight with her baby boy.

They live in Key West and came to stay with her parents near Fort Worth.

“[I’m] scared because my husband’s still there,” she said.

Nick Harvey was on vacation in Puerto Rico.

“I think we were on one of the last flights out,” he said. “It’s crazy how quickly you go from panicking to not a worry in the world. I hope everyone there is safe.”

Lisbeth Fischer was overcome with emotion when her husband greeted her at baggage claim.

“I just texted my mom. She said they have rain now and some winds,” said Fischer.

The spokesman for DFW Airport urges passengers or those with family in the affected regions trying to take flights out of harm’s way, to keep a close watch on their airlines online.

Flights can and will likely be affected in the coming days.