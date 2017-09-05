Some Hispanic Texans Support Ending DACA Program

For some Hispanic Texans, the Trump administration's decision to end the DACA program is exactly what they wanted to hear. (Published 2 hours ago)

For some Hispanic Texans, the Trump administration's decision to end the Deferred Action on Childhood Arrivals — or DACA — program is exactly what they wanted to hear.

One Denton County woman called President Donald Trump's decision "courageous."

For years, young migrants brought to the United States illegally as children have held public demonstrations. They have pleaded to be allowed to stay in the only country they have ever known.

"I've seen both sides. I have been on both sides," said Sylvia Guzman. "I'm first generation."

Guzman knows about the long-held notion among the migrant community of seeking a better life.

She says her Guatemalan father and Mexican mother legally immigrated to the U.S. decades ago, and Guzman was born in the U.S.

So when it comes to ending the DACA program, she says, "I do support it."

"It's time for somebody to give a deadline to this, and Trump is the bad guy for doing it, but it's not being resolved in the proper way, which is the rule of law."

Guzman hopes Congress will look for solutions once and for all.

"I think it's about time that we force the hand of Congress," she said.

When asked if the 800,000 undocumented migrants who are DACA recipients should be deported, Guzman paused.

"I think that's up to Congress," she said after a few seconds. "Just as those who are proclaiming that ending DACA is inhumane, so is human trafficking."

Guzman believes many DACA recipients could potentially qualify for visas to work in both their native country and the United States.

She believes the six-month delay in the enforcement of Trump's decision will allow the president time to negotiate with lawmakers.

"Getting the left and right together to be able to come up with a humanitarian solution is very possible," she said. "So this could really be a win-win for everyone."