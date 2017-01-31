Live video from Chopper 5 will appear in the player above. From time to time the signal may go black -- this is normal and the video should return soon.

Authorities say a small plane has crashed in Denton County.

Lynn Lunsford with the Federal Aviation Administration confirms a single-engine aircraft carrying two people went down shortly before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

It happened near the Northwest ISD Outdoor Learning Center in Northlake, located in the 7700 block of Mulkey Lane, according to Denton County Emergency Manager Jody Gonzales.

School district officials say no students were on campus at the time.

State Trooper Lonny Haschel with the Department of Public Safety said the pilot is not injured, but the passenger sustained minor injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

The pilot lost power of the aircraft, glided into some trees, shearing off the wings before coming to a rest on the ground, Haschel said.

FAA investigators are on their way to the crash site and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.