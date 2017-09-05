Rain or shine, our weather forecast gets delivered to your in-box everyday.

Denton businesses work together to raise money and collect donations for Hurricane Harvey relief, Tuesday September 5, 2017.

Denton calls itself the "Lil d". This week the city showed even small efforts can help make a big difference.

"We all kind of jumped on board with a percentage of sales," said John Williams, owner of Oak Street Drafthouse. "I think it's a very giving town."

Williams is one of dozens of business owners who donated a portion of sales toward Hurricane Harvey relief. Some Denton businesses, like Williams' Eastside bar, are also drop off sites for donated essentials like diapers and cleaning supplies.

"Just a little bit of giving, little bit of money, will help these guys go a long way down there," Williams said. "You just hope that everybody else is doing the same thing and every little bit counts."

At the Denton Parlor barber shop, they're collecting goods and money donations.

"It's gotta be terrible," said barber Gary Barnhart. "I mean, it's hard to imagine loosing that much."

It makes clients appreciate something as simple as a haircut.

"That would probably be the last thing on my mind," said Barnhart, who has a full beard and long hair. "I mean, it kind of already is, apparently."

The money raised collectively by Denton businesses will go to the SPCA and Global Giving. The donated goods will be driven to the Houston area this week. Williams said he'd like to go to a small town in the hurricane zone to donate his time, too.

"There's a lot of small cities that are being overlooked that might also need help," Williams said. "It's just really eye-opening how a natural disaster can affect so many people."