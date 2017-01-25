Three people found inside Skyline High School in Dallas are in custody after a reported robbery in a nearby neighborhood.

A robbery was reported at a home in a neighborhood adjacent to the magnet school, along the 7100 block of Grey Dawn Lane, at about 1:45 p.m.

A witness reported seeing the suspected robbers, described as juveniles, running toward the high school.

The Dallas Independent School District Police Department was notified and they locked down the campus.

At about 3:45 p.m., Dallas police said following a room-to-room search of the campus three people were taken into custody; two were found inside the main building while the third was in a portable building.

Police have not said if the three in custody were students at the school and no further information has been released.

When Chopper 5 flew overhead, Nearby Guzick Elementary School, which is next to the high school, did not appear to be under lockdown.