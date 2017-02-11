Sketch Released in Shooting Outside Deep Ellum Bar

Dallas police have released a sketch of the man they say shot a local actor outside a Deep Ellum bar last month.

Matthew Posey, founder of Ochre House Theater, was leaving Cold Beer Company on Jan. 30 when he was shot by an unknown man.

Police described the shooter as a young black male who fled in a silver four-door car.

Shortly after the shooting, a family spokesman said Posey was recovering from surgery and that he thanked "everyone for the huge outpouring of concern and love."

Bar and restaurant patrons in Deep Ellum Saturday night said the shooting made them more cautious.

"I'm always cautious as a woman, just walking around, but [the shooting] does make me think of [my] surroundings a little bit more," Morgan Davis said.

Police have asked anyone with information to call Detective T. Carroll at 214-671-3644. Crime Stoppers will also pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.