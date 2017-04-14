Skateboarder Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash Near Granbury

A man riding a skateboard was killed in a hit-and-run crash near Granbury Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Sgt. Dub Gillum said Blithe Craig Baggett, 19, was riding a skateboard west along Acton Highway, about seven miles south of Granbury, when he was hit by a passing vehicle.

Baggett was knocked into a borrow ditch; the driver drove away without stopping.

Passing motorists notified authorities about the crash after first spotting debris in the roadway and then the man knocked into the ditch.

Judge Danny Tuggle pronounced Baggett dead at the scene. He was later transported to the Wiley Funeral Home in Granbury.

Officials have released no information about the hit-and-run driver's vehicle or what information they may have learned from the crash debris.

Anyone with any information regarding the vehicle involved in the hit and run should contact the Texas Highway Patrol in Granbury at 817-579-3337.