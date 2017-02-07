Six People Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in Dallas

Authorities said six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dallas Monday night.

Dallas police and firefighters responded to a call about a crash involving a Ford Crown Victoria and a Lexus near the intersection of Ramona and Hudspeth avenues at about 9:50 p.m.

Investigators said a woman driving the Crown Victoria ran through a stop sign and crashed into the Lexus.

The man driving the Lexus, his two grandchildren and three women in the Crown Victoria were injured, according to authorities.

Police said they think the Crown Victoria driver may have been impaired.

Developing Remains Identified as Missing College Student Zuzu Verk

No further details have been released.