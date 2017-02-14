Silver Alert: Missing Senior May Pose a Threat to Himself: Sheriff's Department | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Silver Alert: Missing Senior May Pose a Threat to Himself: Sheriff's Department

    The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Earl Dee Elliot, an 87-year-old white man diagnosed with a cognitive impairment who police believe poses a threat to his own health and safety.

    Elliott is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a green jack with a green or grey shirt and black shoes.

    He was last seen at about 7 a.m. Tuesday near 5512 Burleson Oaks in Burleson driving a maroon 1996 Chevrolet 1500L pickup truck with Texas license plate BV1 9568.

    Anyone with information about Elliot's location is asked to contact the Johnson County Sheriff's Office at 817-556-6060.

