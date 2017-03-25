Silver Alert Issued for 84-Year-Old Man

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has issued a silver alert for 84-year-old John Earl Miller.

Miller was last seen at 9:30 Saturday morning in Willis Texas, about an hour north of Houston.

He was driving a Black 2012 Chevrolet Silverado. Police say that truck has damage to the front driver side and is missing the driver side headlight. The license plate on the truck is BT16393.

Miller is described as 5'8" tall, 141 pounds, balding black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a cap, western style shirt, blue jeans and glasses.

Investigators fear Miller may be a danger to his own health and safety.

If you have any information, call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800