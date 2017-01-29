Silver Alert Issued for 84-Year-Old Man Last Seen in Dallas

Cedar Hill police say 84-year-old Willie T. Berrier went missing in Dallas on Sunday, January 29, 2017.

A Silver Alert has been issued for 84-year-old Willie T. Berrier, who was last seen at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Dallas.

Police say 84-year-old Berrier has a cognitive impairment and that his disappearance "poses a credible threat to his own health and safety."

Berrier has white hair, blue eyes and weighs 175 lbs. He was last seen wearing a green hat with the word "NAVY" on it, along with a black jacket, a black-and-white striped shirt and black shoes and pants.

Berrier was also last seen driving a white 2007 Chevrolet Trailblazer with Texas license plate DYP3700. The truck has an orange "Longhorn Grandpa" sticker on the rear bumper.

If anyone sees Berrier, police ask them to call (972) 291-5181.