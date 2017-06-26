Silver Alert Issued for 81-Year-Old Irving Man | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Silver Alert Issued for 81-Year-Old Irving Man

    Irving PD

    Irving police are asking for the public's help finding an 81-year-old man reported missing Sunday night.

    According to police, Louis Blaylock was last seen at 9:30 p.m. near the 7700 block of North MacArthur Boulevard driving a gray, 2004 Lexus RX3 SUV.

    Blaylock is 6'2", weighs 220 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and was wearing a gray t-shirt, tan pants and black shoes. Police said Blaylock walks with a cane.

    Police said Blaylock is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

    If you've seen him, call Irving police at 972-273-1010.

    Published 2 hours ago
