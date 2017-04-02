Severe Weather Outlook Cancels Irving Marathon

The Irving Marathon, originally scheduled to start at 7 a.m. Sunday, has been canceled due to expected severe weather in the area, according to an announcement on Facebook.

The announcement, posted by the marathon at about 5:45 a.m. Sunday, said possible weather included "heavy rains, lightning, hail, damaging winds, flash flooding and the continued potential for tornadoes in the Irving area."

Event organizers said they wouldn't be able to reschedule the race due to the amount of planning and coordination required.

The event was scheduled to include a full marathon, half marathon, 10k, 5k and mile fun run that would have started at the Irving Convention Center.

The most likely time frame for storms in DFW will be between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Click here for the latest updates on the severe weather outlook.