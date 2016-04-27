Thunderstorms Bring Lightning, Destructive Winds to DFW | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Thunderstorms Bring Lightning, Destructive Winds to DFW

    NBC 5 scattered crews across the area to cover severe weather as it hit North Texas. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

    Thunderstorms moved through North Texas Tuesday evening, bringing strong wind gusts, sheets of rain and thousands of lightning strikes.

    Emergency management officials in Grayson County reported power lines down and some roof damage near Sherman. The county saw at least one tornado, but Emergency Operations officials said three tornadoes were possible.

    Overnight, Oncor reported more than 28,000 customers were without power across North Texas.

    Wind gusts were reported at 70 mph while the line of storms moved through parts of the region late Tuesday.  A peak wind gust of 90 mph was recorded in Grayson County, where a tornado may have developed.

    A Tornado Watch issued for much of North Texas was allowed to expire at midnight.

    "This is a particularly dangerous situation," the Storm Prediction Center alerted in red type in an afternoon advisory Tuesday afternoon. It uses such language on only about 7 percent of its tornado watches.

    Severe thunderstorms are expected in North Texas again Friday evening and early Saturday.

    NBC 5 Forecast: Storms Moving Through NBC Meteorologist Rick Mitchell updates the forecast for Tuesday, April 26, 2016. (Published Tuesday, April 26, 2016)

    Published at 6:28 PM CDT on Apr 25, 2016 | Updated at 11:06 AM CDT on Apr 27, 2016

