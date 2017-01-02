Severe Storms Move Through North Texas Monday Morning

Strong storms with heavy rain, high winds and hail move through North Texas Monday morning.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 a.m. Quarter- to golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts exceeding 60 mph are possible in the strongest storms.

The storms will end by 8 a.m. in the metroplex. Areas east may see storms until 10 a.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration said there was a ground stop in effect at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport just after 5 a.m.

A strong cold front will arrive Tuesday so much of the new week will be progressively colder. The threat for any winter precipitation is slim to none.

Texas Thunder Truck

You can keep up with the weather by downloading the NBC DFW APP!