Severe Storms Move Through North Texas Monday Morning | NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Strong Storms in North Texas
Severe Storms Move Through North Texas Monday Morning

    Strong storms with heavy rain, high winds and hail move through North Texas Monday morning.

    A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 9 a.m. Quarter- to golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts exceeding 60 mph are possible in the strongest storms.

    The storms will end by 8 a.m. in the metroplex. Areas east may see storms until 10 a.m.

    The Federal Aviation Administration said there was a ground stop in effect at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport just after 5 a.m.

    A strong cold front will arrive Tuesday so much of the new week will be progressively colder. The threat for any winter precipitation is slim to none.

        Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 20 minutes ago

