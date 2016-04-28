Three tornadoes left their mark on Grayson County, including at the high school in Howe. (Published Wednesday, April 27, 2016)

Tuesday's severe thunderstorms injured five people and spawned three tornadoes in Grayson County, according to officials.

Wednesday afternoon, officials with the National Weather Service confirmed three twisters touched down in Grayson County -- an EF-0 and two rated as EF-1. The investigation into the storms and other possible tornadoes is ongoing.

Emergency managers received multiple reports of downed power lines, roof damage and debris on roadways overnight Tuesday. Oncor reported at least 4,871 customers spent the night without electricity.

Howe Police Chief Carl Hudman said four people were injured when vehicles they were in were caught up in a tornado.

Victims Regroup After Devastating Tornadoes in Grayson Co.

The Howe Independent School District was forced to close Wednesday and Thursday due to building damage and lack of electricity.

County officials noted the CodeRED emergency notification system "had difficulties tonight getting text, emails and calls out," according to an official statement.

No deaths have been reported.

