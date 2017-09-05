Several people were injured in a fall while on scaffolding on the 4000 block of Gaston Avenue in Dallas, officials say.

Several people were injured after they fell about 20 feet to the ground while on a set of scaffolding at a construction site north of Deep Ellum, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials say.

Emergency crews were called after 3 p.m. Tuesday to the 4000 block of Gaston Avenue.

There is no word on the cause of their fall, but witnesses reported that the people were "blown" from the scaffolding.

A total of 11 people were transported to hospitals with injuries, including at least one person in serious condition, DFR officials say.

