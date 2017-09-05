Several People Injured in Fall From Scaffolding in Dallas: DFR - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
WATCH LIVE: 
Streaming Now: NBC 5 News
OLY-DFW

Several People Injured in Fall From Scaffolding in Dallas: DFR

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Several People Injured in Fall From Scaffolding in Dallas: DFR
    NBC 5 News
    Several people were injured in a fall while on scaffolding on the 4000 block of Gaston Avenue in Dallas, officials say.

    Several people were injured after they fell about 20 feet to the ground while on a set of scaffolding at a construction site north of Deep Ellum, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials say.

    Emergency crews were called after 3 p.m. Tuesday to the 4000 block of Gaston Avenue.

    There is no word on the cause of their fall, but witnesses reported that the people were "blown" from the scaffolding.

    A total of 11 people were transported to hospitals with injuries, including at least one person in serious condition, DFR officials say.

    Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.

    Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices