Federal juries have convicted two cousins accused of shooting undercover police officers and distributing methamphetamine in Dallas, the Department of Justice says.

In November 2015, Victor Manuel Solorzano, 32, and Edgar Solorzano, 24, fired on two local police officers working with a covert Homeland Security Task Force as they attempted to install a tracking device on Victor's vehicle while it was parked outside his home on the 2700 block of Wilbur Street.

The DOJ said Victor Solorzano was armed with an AR-15 pistol when he confronted one of the undercover officers in the street and began firing at him, striking him in the hand and foot. The officer, who is with the Arlington Police Department, was able to retreat to an unmarked pickup for cover.

Edgar, who lives across the street from his cousin, was armed with an AK-47 pistol and also fired on the officers, according to the DOJ.

As the second officer, a deputy with the Dallas County Sheriff's Department, retreated to the pickup truck, he was struck four times in the back but was still able to get behind the wheel of the pickup and drive away from the scene. The officers, despite being hit multiple times, suffered only minor injuries and were able to radio for medical help.

Investigators said the cousins fired at least 42 gunshots at the officers, who never returned fire. In addition to hitting the officers and their truck, bullets struck other vehicles and a nearby home. No other injuries were reported.

Police said after the shooting that Edgar Solorzano hid the AK-47 in his attic and the AR-15 in a neighbor's back yard. Officers searching the home and area later recovered the weapons and more than eight grams of meth, drug distribution paraphernalia and a number of other firearms and ammunition.

"The police also searched Victor's residence and found a gallon-sized Ziplock bag containing methamphetamine residue in his closet. A narcotics detective estimated that the bag had contained approximately one to two pounds of the drug. The police also found in Victor's residence drug-cash and a variety of firearms and ammunition," according to the DOJ.

Victor Solorzano, according to the DOJ, was under investigation by HSI (Homeland Security Investigations) for methamphetamine trafficking at the time. Following a four-day trial this month, he was convicted on five counts including "one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, two counts of assault of a federal officer, and two counts of using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence."

Earlier in the month, the DOJ said Edgar Solorzano "pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, two counts of assault on a federal officer and one count of using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during in relation to a crime of violence."

"The methamphetamine distribution count and the assault counts carry a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in federal prison each. The firearm offenses is punishable by not less than 35 years and up to life. These sentences must run consecutive to any sentences for the drug and assault offenses," the DOJ said.

Sentencing for Victor Solorzano is set for Aug. 21, his cousin will be sentenced two weeks earlier on Aug. 7.

"These convictions clearly demonstrate that violent drug traffickers will be vigorously prosecuted by this office, particularly when their violence is directed at law enforcement officers, and the punishment they face upon conviction will be substantial," said U.S. Attorney John R. Parker in a prepared statement.

Officials with the DOJ said both officers have returned to work and continue to work with the DHS/HSI task force. Due to working in a covert capacity, the officers have not been identified.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Dallas Police Department and U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) investigated. Deputy Criminal Chief Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Tromblay and Assistant U.S. Attorneys John Kull and Rachael Jones prosecuted.