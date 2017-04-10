Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, was in Fort Worth Monday pushing a bill that adds incentives to hire military veterans as police officers.

City and county leaders turned out to show their support for the measure, but some Fort Worth police officers who are already serving both their city and country are asking for more backup to make their jobs easier.

The road back from war is a hard one, and for an ex-soldier still looking to serve law enforcement can offer a natural band of brothers back home.

The American Law Enforcement Heroes Act would make that transition easier, Cornyn said, by encouraging more local and state law enforcement agencies to hire veterans by offering grants of $25,000 per veteran.

He has the backing of Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price.

"This is a military community that we serve in Fort Worth," Price said.

And it's a community served by the military. Nearly 30 percent of Fort Worth police officers are veterans. Among them is Cpl. Anthony White.

"I know what it takes to balance serving in the United States military and trying to work here as a Fort Worth police officer," said White, who is also the third vice president for the Fort Worth Police Officers Association.

When he joined the department, White was still active reserve in the Marines. That meant weekend drills and annual training every summer. The city of Fort Worth gives police officers 120 hours of military leave each year.

"We're very appreciative of the 120 hours," White said.

But he soon found it wasn't enough.

"There would be times when I would burn vacation time and what not, to make ends meet," said White.

Now, the FWPOA is pushing for more paid military time to help recruit the veterans city, county and state leaders want, and make life easier for the men and women who've never stopped serving.

"The veteran needs to know that the city of Fort Worth has their back and that they support them," White said.

The FWPOA asked for more military leave during negotiations for their new contract but couldn't strike a deal with the city. They're hoping this new push to hire veterans could reopen the conversation.