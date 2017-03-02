Semi Slams Into DPS Trooper's Patrol SUV, Traffic Delayed

A Department of Public Safety trooper was injured Thursday afternoon after his patrol SUV was hit by a semi truck.

The trooper was in slow-moving traffic on State Highway 80 near the Dallas/Kaufman county lines when the 18-wheeler truck slammed into the back of his SUV at about 4:30 p.m., according to DPS officials. The impact caused the trooper's vehicle to crash into the vehicle in front of him.

The trooper was inside his SUV when it was hit and was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The truck driver and the driver of the vehicle the trooper pulled over were not injured.

No lanes are closed. However, eastbound Highway 80 at Lawson Road is backed up for at least a mile.

Responds North Texas Drivers Say Construction is Ruining Cars

Check back and refresh this page for the latest update. As this story is developing, elements may change.