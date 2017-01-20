Two major roads in Fort Worth are shut down after an 18-wheeler veered off an overpass during evening rush hour Friday. (Published 3 hours ago)

Semi Drives Off Overpass in Fort Worth, Roads Shut Down

Two major roads in Fort Worth are shut down after an 18-wheeler veered off an overpass during evening rush hour Friday.

Police say the tractor-trailer was traveling eastbound on Northeast Loop 820 at about 4:45 p.m. when the driver struck the guard rail, then hit a three-foot cement retaining wall before plunging off the overpass and landing on North Main Street below.

At least one person has been injured, officers said.

North Main Street and the on-ramp to 820 are closed at this time.

Traffic is very heavy in the area. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.