Semi Crashes Into Decatur Police Car, Officer Injured

A Decatur police officer was injured when a semitrailer crashed into his patrol vehicle on U.S. 287 Thursday night.

Decatur Police Chief Rex Hoskins said the semi crashed into the police car that was parked on the shoulder on southbound U.S. 287 south of Farm-to-Market Road 51 just before 11:30 p.m.

Officer Matthew Roberts, 35, was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital via air ambulance with injuries that were not life threatening, according to police.

The semi driver was transported Wise Regional Health System with injuries that were not life threatening.