Self-Driving Shuttles Could Come To Arlington By May

Next football season, you may ride to a Cowboys game in a driverless shuttle as Arlington is set to move closer to having the groundbreaking technology.

Arlington City Council will have the first reading Tuesday of a measure to approve money for the lease of two autonomous shuttles from EasyMile of Toulouse, France. If approved, Arlington will host a test program for the shuttles with a lease of six months and the option to extend the least another six months starting in May or June.

“It’s going to be a test,” Director of Community Development and Planning John Dugan said. "It’s a pilot project to see how this autonomous vehicle project really works as a part of the overall effort to enhance the city’s transportation options and putting technology to work."

The public will have an opportunity Tuesday to offer input and ask questions of the project before the first vote.

The idea is to test the vehicles in a real world setting.

“They are basically not on streets. You can drive [the routes] with these driverless vehicles. There will be an operator on them even though they will be certainly managed by computer,” Dugan explained. “It’s a virtual track and just program them where to go.”

The shuttles will operate in areas between parking lots, AT&T Stadium, Globe Life Park and the forthcoming Texas Live.

“They will be programmed to go on pathways adjacent to the streams, creeks and lakes in the Entertainment District,” Dugan said.

City officials are thinking toward the future and are looking at long-term planning for what is possible in the next 10 to 20 years.

“If it’s successful, we could look at other venues where that could be provided,” Dugan said. “Potentially in the future from people’s homes to other places. We have to consider the cost and look at the areas where it could serve permanently and talk about the venues and who might be a part of that. There’s lots of motels and hotels in that area. There’s many venues.”

The shuttles are designed to carry 12 people and travel at about 20 miles per hour. There is an operator on the shuttle at all times if there is any problem.

“The city has major transportation challenges that everybody is aware of. We are looking at alternative ways to address these kinds of issues and really this is in the forefront of technology,” Dugan said