By Scott Gordon

    Pop star Selena Gomez is selling her 10,000 square foot Fort Worth dream home.

    You can come and get it, for a cool $3 million.

    The home is in west Fort Worth's exclusive "Montserrat" neighborhood.

    It has two master suites, a media room, an oversized kitchen, a tennis court and a luxury swimming pool, among other ameneties.

    The 24-year-old former girlfriend of Justin Bieber was born in Grand Prairie, and considers North Texas home.

    No word on where she's moving.

    The sale is being handled by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty.

    Click here for photos and more information from our media partners at The Dallas Morning News.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

